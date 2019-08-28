Broadway’s Caissie Levy, Bradley Gibson, and Michael James Scott Join NYC DragCon Panel

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Broadway’s Caissie Levy, Bradley Gibson, and Michael James Scott Join NYC DragCon Panel
By Dan Meyer
Aug 28, 2019
 
The performers will join Frozen’s Noah J. Ricketts in the Alexis Michelle- and Nina West-moderated panel “Disney On Broadway: Serving Hair, Face, and Looks for 25 Years”
Frozen_Broadway_First Year Party_2019_X_HR
Caissie Levy Joseph Marzullo/WENN

In a case of Disney-meets-drag, a host of Broadway stars will appear at RuPaul’s Drag Con in a panel centered on wigs, costumes, and makeup September 6.

“Disney On Broadway: Serving Hair, Face, and Looks for 25 Years” will feature Frozen’s Caissie Levy and Noah J. Ricketts alongside Aladdin’s Michael James Scott and The Lion King’s Bradley Gibson. The stars are currently all on Broadway with Levy starring as Elsa, Ricketts as Kristoff, Scott as the Genie, and Gibson as Simba.

Moderated by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 fourth runner-up Alexis Michelle and Season 11 Miss Congeniality Nina West, the panel will divulge the best tips and tricks for taking your wigs, costumes, and makeup to a Broadway-level caliber.

READ: Track-by-Track Breakdown: RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Alexis Michelle Breaks Down Her Lovefool

The panel takes place September 6 at 4:30 PM at Javits Convention Center in NYC.

More information about the event is available at RuPaulDragCon.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!