Broadway’s Caissie Levy, Bradley Gibson, and Michael James Scott Join NYC DragCon Panel

In a case of Disney-meets-drag, a host of Broadway stars will appear at RuPaul’s Drag Con in a panel centered on wigs, costumes, and makeup September 6.
“Disney On Broadway: Serving Hair, Face, and Looks for 25 Years” will feature Frozen’s Caissie Levy and Noah J. Ricketts alongside Aladdin’s Michael James Scott and The Lion King’s Bradley Gibson. The stars are currently all on Broadway with Levy starring as Elsa, Ricketts as Kristoff, Scott as the Genie, and Gibson as Simba.
Moderated by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 fourth runner-up Alexis Michelle and Season 11 Miss Congeniality Nina West, the panel will divulge the best tips and tricks for taking your wigs, costumes, and makeup to a Broadway-level caliber.
The panel takes place September 6 at 4:30 PM at Javits Convention Center in NYC.
More information about the event is available at RuPaulDragCon.com.