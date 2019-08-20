Broadway’s Christian Dante White to Make Green Room 42 Debut This Fall

Broadway alum Christian Dante White will make his Green Room 42 solo debut October 14.
White will perform a concert that shares his story with the audience. The star recently finished playing Freddy Eynsford-Hill in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of My Fair Lady, which closed in July.
“It’s my birthday and I want to celebrate by singing my favorite songs and share my journey from South Bend, Indiana, to Broadway—featuring throwback R&B, disco and Broadway hits!,” said White.
The performer has been seen on Broadway in a number of shows, including The Scottsboro Boys, The Book of Mormon, Shuffle Along, and Hello, Dolly!, serving as Gavin Creel’s understudy in the latter.
To purchase tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.