Broadway’s Christian Dante White to Make Green Room 42 Debut This Fall

White recently starred in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of My Fair Lady as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

Broadway alum Christian Dante White will make his Green Room 42 solo debut October 14.

White will perform a concert that shares his story with the audience. The star recently finished playing Freddy Eynsford-Hill in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of My Fair Lady, which closed in July.

“It’s my birthday and I want to celebrate by singing my favorite songs and share my journey from South Bend, Indiana, to Broadway—featuring throwback R&B, disco and Broadway hits!,” said White.

READ: Broadway’s Christian Dante White Wears the Pressure and Responsibility of Being an Out Black Actor With Pride

The performer has been seen on Broadway in a number of shows, including The Scottsboro Boys, The Book of Mormon, Shuffle Along, and Hello, Dolly!, serving as Gavin Creel’s understudy in the latter.