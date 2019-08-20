Broadway’s Christian Dante White to Make Green Room 42 Debut This Fall

By Dan Meyer
Aug 20, 2019
 
White recently starred in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of My Fair Lady as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.
Christian Dante White
Broadway alum Christian Dante White will make his Green Room 42 solo debut October 14.

White will perform a concert that shares his story with the audience. The star recently finished playing Freddy Eynsford-Hill in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of My Fair Lady, which closed in July.

“It’s my birthday and I want to celebrate by singing my favorite songs and share my journey from South Bend, Indiana, to Broadway—featuring throwback R&B, disco and Broadway hits!,” said White.

READ: Broadway’s Christian Dante White Wears the Pressure and Responsibility of Being an Out Black Actor With Pride

The performer has been seen on Broadway in a number of shows, including The Scottsboro Boys, The Book of Mormon, Shuffle Along, and Hello, Dolly!, serving as Gavin Creel’s understudy in the latter.

To purchase tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.

