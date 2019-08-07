Broadway’s Damon J. Gillespie, Michael Hsu Rosen, and More Cast in Netflix's New Ballet Series

Tiny Pretty Things follows the struggles and triumphs of the students of an elite ballet academy.

A new series Tiny Pretty Things will hit Netflix in 2020, according to Deadline. The 10-episode show, based on the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, is set at Chicago's elite Archer School of Ballet, a haven for dancers of all backgrounds.

The cast will feature Broadway alums Damon J. Gillespie (Newsies, Rise) as Caleb, a dancer who uses humor to mask a deep loss; Michael Hsu Rosen (Torch Song) as Nabil, a Malaysian-born dancer who comes to the school from Paris with an intimidating streak; and Tory Trowbridge (The Cher Show, An American In Paris) as Delia, the resident diva just back from two years abroad.

Additional cast members include Lauren Holly as Monique, the school director; Kylie Jefferson as Neveah, a rebel fighting to earn a replacement spot at Archer; Casimere Jollette as Bette, Delia's younger sister and compulsive perfectionist; Daniela Norman as June, a demure dancer who finds solace at Archer away from her overbearing mother; Brennan Clost as Shane, who grew up bullied for his love of dancing and bring his hot temper and talent to Archer; Bayardo De Murguia as Ramon, a bad-boy dancer turned choreographer; Barton Cowperthwaite as Oren, Bette's boyfriend and typical leading man, but one who struggles with extreme anxiety; and Jess Salgueiro as Isabel, the cop investigating the happenings at Archer.

Written by Michael MacLennan, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, the show is executive produced by Kiliaen Van Rensselaer, Jordanna Fraiberg, and Deborah Henderson of Insurrection Media, Gary Fleder, who directs the first episode, and Gabrielle Neimand of Mojo Films, and Carrie Mudd of Peacock Alley. New York/London casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

Production is currently under way in Toronto.

