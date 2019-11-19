Broadway’s Danielle Brooks Gives Birth to Her First Child

The Color Purple and Orange Is the New Black star and Broadway producer welcomes a little one.

Broadway’s Danielle Brooks gave birth to her first child November 16, announcing the arrival of her baby via Instagram November 18.

Brooks made her Broadway debut as Sofia in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, for which she earned a Tony Award nomination. Her appearance on the cast album also made her a Grammy Award winner. Brooks was already famous for playing Tastee on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, for which she shares three SAG Awards for Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy series.

Last season, Brooks made her debut as a lead producer on Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations.

Up next, Brooks’ performance as Beatrice in the Public’s Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing will air on PBS November 22.

Congrats to the new mom!