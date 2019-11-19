Broadway’s Danielle Brooks Gives Birth to Her First Child

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Broadway’s Danielle Brooks Gives Birth to Her First Child
By Ruthie Fierberg
Nov 19, 2019
 
The Color Purple and Orange Is the New Black star and Broadway producer welcomes a little one.
34th Artios Awards_2019_HR
Danielle Brooks Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway’s Danielle Brooks gave birth to her first child November 16, announcing the arrival of her baby via Instagram November 18.

Brooks made her Broadway debut as Sofia in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, for which she earned a Tony Award nomination. Her appearance on the cast album also made her a Grammy Award winner. Brooks was already famous for playing Tastee on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, for which she shares three SAG Awards for Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy series.

Last season, Brooks made her debut as a lead producer on Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations.

Up next, Brooks’ performance as Beatrice in the Public’s Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing will air on PBS November 22.

Congrats to the new mom!

View this post on Instagram

11.16.19 ❤️♾❤️ She’s perfect.

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!