Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen to Welcome Christiane Noll, Jessica Phillips, and More

By Olivia Clement
Aug 14, 2019
Stars from the national tour will join the Broadway company this fall.
Christiane Noll and Jessica Phillips in the First North American Tour of <i>Dear Evan Hansen</i>
Christiane Noll and Jessica Phillips in the First North American Tour of Dear Evan Hansen Matthew Murphy

The Tony-winning Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen will welcome new company members direct from the show's first national tour. Jessica Phillips will reprise the role of Heidi Hansen, Tony nominee Christiane Noll will play Cynthia Murphy, Jared Goldsmith will play Jared Kleinman, and Phoebe Koyabe will play Alana Beck.

The current Broadway company at the Music Box Theatre includes Andrew Barth Feldman in the title role, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Lisa Brescia as Heidi, Ann Sanders as Cynthia, Alex Boniello as Connor Murphy, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Jared, and Samantha Williams as Alana, and Michael Lee Brown (Evan alternate), Roman Banks, Jessica Bogart, Lorna Courtney, Dan Macke, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl and Nicole Van Giesen.

Noll (taking over from Sanders), Goldsmith and Koyabe will join the Broadway company on October 22. Phillips will join the Broadway company on November 26, succeeding Brescia. Jane Pfitsch also joins the Broadway company from the tour as a Heidi/Cynthia understudy, beginning November 5.

Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Michael Greif, features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

In addition to the Broadway casting news, Toronto company members Jessica Sherman (Heidi Hansen), Claire Rankin (Cynthia Murphy), Stephanie La Rochelle (Zoe Murphy) and Alessandro Costantini (Jared Kleinman) will hit the road for the second year of Dear Evan Hansen’s national tour.

