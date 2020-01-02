Broadway’s Jerry Mitchell and Ricky Schroeder Are Engaged

The Tony-winning director-choreographer and the actor have been together for eight years.

Broadway director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell and actor Ricky Schroeder announced their engagement earlier this week on Instagram. The couple has been together for eight years.

Mitchell is a two-time Tony Award-winning choreographer for La Cage aux Folles and Kinky Boots, but he began his Broadway career as a performer. Mitchell made his debut in the ensemble of 1980’s Barnum, and went on to perform in Brigadoon, Woman of the Year, and On Your Toes. With Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Mitchell became the assistant to the choreographer. He went back to performing for one more credit, The Will Rogers Follies, before officially transitioning to the creative team full time. He was the associate choreographer on Grease and made his Broadway choreographic debut with the 1999 production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. He then choreographed The Full Monty, The Rocky Horror Show, Hairspray, Imaginary Friends, and additional movement for 2003’s Gypsy, followed by Never Gonna Dance, La Cage aux Folles, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. In 2007, he made his Broadway directorial debut as the director-choreographer of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

After choreographing Catch Me If You Can with his collaborators from Hairspray, he directed and choreographed Kinky Boots. Most recently, Mitchell directed On Your Feet! and Pretty Woman: The Musical, which receives its London bow this February.

Schroeder appeared as an Angel in the national tour of Kinky Boots, as well as Off-Broadway's Naked Boys Singing!, NBC's Hairspray Live!, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix’s Tales of the City, and FX’s Pose.

A date has not yet been announced, but we wish congratulations to the happy couple.





