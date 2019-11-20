Broadway's Kara Lindsay and Kevin Massey Welcome Their First Child

The baby news was shared on Instagram November 19.

Broadway couple Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Newsies) and Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Murder, Memphis) gave birth to their first child November 12. The arrival of Emerson Charles Massey was announced via Instagram November 19.

Lindsay and Massey were married in 2013 and met while starring opposite each other in a Paper Mill Playhouse production of Little House on the Prairie.

Lindsay was last seen on Broadway as Cynthia Weil in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. This past summer, Massey appeared in the Alice Ripley-led Sunset Boulevard at North Shore Music Theatre.

Congratulations to the new parents!

