The Cast of Broadway’s Linda Vista Meet the Press

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 06, 2019
The Tracy Letts play, starring Ian Barford, will begin performances at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater September 19.
Cast of Linda Vista Marc J. Franklin

Second Stage’s Broadway production of Linda Vista begins performances at the Helen Hayes Theater September 19 ahead of an October 10 opening. Ian Barford will return to the role of Wheeler in the Tracy Letts play after originating the part at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2017 (and again in Los Angeles).

In Linda Vista, Wheeler is a 50-year-old man with a mundane job whose marriage is just over. When he makes the move from a cot in his ex-wife’s garage to his own apartment, a world of new possibilities for love, sex, and redemption become available to him.

Directed by Dexter Bullard, Barford is joined on Broadway in Linda Vista by Sally Murphy, Caroline Neff, Cora Vander Broek, and Troy West, who are all reprising their roles from the Chicago and L.A. productions as well. Chantal Thuy is reprising her role from the L.A. run, and Jim True-Frost is new to the cast.

Flip through photos of the press day below:

Cast of Linda Vista Marc J. Franklin
Cast of Linda Vista Marc J. Franklin
Tracy Letts Marc J. Franklin
Dexter Bullard and Tracy Letts Marc J. Franklin
Dexter Bullard, Ian Barford, and Tracy Letts Marc J. Franklin
Ian Barford Marc J. Franklin
Caroline Neff Marc J. Franklin
Troy West Marc J. Franklin
Jim True-Frost Marc J. Franklin
Sally Murphy Marc J. Franklin
The Broadway premiere is presented in association with Steppenwolf Theatre and Center Theatre Group. The staging will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Laura Bauer, lighting design by Marcus Doshi, sound design by Richard Woodbury, and casting by Telsey + Co.

