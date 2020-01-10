Broadway’s Nicholas Cunningham Organizes Fundraiser for Australia Wildfire Relief

The La Cage Aux Folles dance captain and Phantom of the Opera alum will donate proceeds to Australian Red Cross and Australian WWF.

A dance class fundraiser organized by Broadway and West End alum Nicholas Cunningham will collect donations January 13 for wildlife relief in Australia. Contributions will be given to the Australian Red Cross and Australian WWF.

The event will take place from 6 PM to 8 PM in Studio 3 of the Institute for American Theatre, where Cunningham serves as Head of Dance. Donations will be taken at the door, located at 3835 Broadway on the second floor.

Cunningham served as the dance captain of the 2011 revival of La Cage Aux Folles, in addition to performing in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, Movin’ Out in the West End, and the international tour of Swan Lake.