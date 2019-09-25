Broadway’s Ryan McCartan Performs ‘This Nearly Was Mine’ for R&H Goes Pop

The Scotland, PA star sings the ballad from South Pacific in a new music video that takes the song into the 21st century.

Wicked alum and current Scotland, PA star Ryan McCartan is the newest Broadway performer to tackle a Rodgers and Hammerstein song with a pop twist. The stage and Disney Channel favorite sings “This Nearly Was Mine” from South Pacific in a music video for the R&H Goes Pop series.

McCartan, who currently stars as Mac in the musical Scotland, PA (a fast food-fueled take on Macbeth) Off-Broadway, played Fiyero in Wicked last year. Other credits include Brad in Fox’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show and J.D. in the original Off-Broadway production of Heathers: The Musical alongside current Mean Girls star Barrett Wilbert Weed.

R&H Goes Pop! has Broadway stars taking on new and pop-infused covers of classic Rodgers and Hammerstein show tunes. Recent editions have included Park's Mean Girls co-star Kyle Selig singing "The Sweetest Sounds," Derek Klena performing "Younger than Springtime" from South Pacific, and Jelanni Aladdin and Matt Doyle doing a same-sex version of "We Kiss in the Shadow" from The King and I.

