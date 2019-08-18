Broadway's The Cher Show Takes Final Bow August 18

The musical about the pop icon opened December 3, 2018, at the Neil Simon Theatre.

The Cher Show, the new Broadway musical that charts the life and career of the eponymous pop-culture icon and award-winning entertainer, closes August 18 at the Neil Simon Theatre. The Broadway production played 34 previews and 295 regular performances. A national tour will launch in October 2020 in Rochester, New York.

The new musical opened on Broadway December 3, 2018, following a Chicago out-of-town try out last summer.

The Cher Show won two Tony Awards, including Stephanie J. Block for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role and Bob Mackie for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

Mr. Mackie's fashions were recreated in extensive detail from the original pieces worn by Cher in music videos, television specials, concerts, and award shows. An entire number in the show is dedicated to Mackie's dazzling collection.

Tony Award-winning Jersey Boys book writer Rick Elice wrote the book for the musical, which incorporates 35 of Cher's songs, from her career-launching 1965 duet with Sonny Bono, "I Got You Babe," to her 2013 dance album Closer to The Truth.

Tony winner Block (Falsettos, Wicked), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and Micaela Diamond (NBC’s recent live Jesus Christ Superstar) play different incarnations of Cher.

Directed by Jason Moore (Avenue Q, Pitch Perfect), The Cher Show features choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies); music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Memphis); music direction by Andrew Resnick, and dance music arrangements by Zane Mark and Daryl Waters.

READ: Choreographing a Gravity-Defying Showstopper for The Cher Show

The musical's cast also includes Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (Beautiful, Jersey Boys) as Sonny Bono, Tony Award nominee Michael Berresse(Kiss Me, Kate; A Chorus Line) as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno (Wicked) as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik (West Side Story, Side Show) as Gregg Allman, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner(Prince of Broadway, Side Show) as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) as the Standby for Star and Lady.

The cast is completed by Marija Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Jennifer Rias, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Alena Watters, Charlie Williams, and Ryan Worsing.

Rounding out the creative team are Tony Award-winning set designer Christine Jones(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, American Idiot), set designer Brett J. Banakis, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), Tony Award-nominated sound designer Nevin Steinberg (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), video and projection designer Darrel Maloney, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup designer Cookie Jordan. Casting is by Telsey + Company/Patrick Goodwin, CSA. General Management is by Baseline Theatrical.

