Broadway’s The Height of the Storm Meets the Press

The Manhattan Theatre Club production starring Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce begins performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre September 10.

The upcoming Broadway bow of The Height of the Storm begins performances September 10 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre ahead of September 24 opening night.

After starring in the London production, Olivier Award winners Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce reprise their roles as Madeleine and André in Christopher Hampton’s translation of Florian Zeller’s drama about a long-married couple receiving a visit from their daughters during which things begin to unravel.

Joining the two Olivier winners will be Lucy Cohu as The Woman, Amanda Drew as Anne, and James Hillier as The Man—all of whom also reprise their performances from the play's London bow—in addition to Lisa O'Hare (Broadway's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Elise.

Flip through photos of the press day below:



The production, directed by Jonathan Kent, features sets and costumes by Anthony Ward, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Paul Groothuis, and original music by Gary Yershon.