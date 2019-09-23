Broadway's The Illusionists—Magic Of The Holidays Shakes Up Cast with 2 America’s Got Talent Semi-Finalists

By Dan Meyer
Sep 23, 2019
Dom Chambers and Eric Chien will now conjure tricks alongside Chris Cox, Paul Dabek, Kevin James, Enzo Weyne, and Verba Shadow Theatre.
The_Illusionists_Magic_Of_The_Holidays_Promotion_Art_HR

Two semi-finalists from the most recent season of America’s Got Talent, Dom Chambers and Eric Chien, will appear on Broadway in The Illusionists—Magic Of The Holidays this winter.

Chambers (as The Showman) and Chien (The Manipulator) join the previously announced Chris Cox (The Mentalist), Paul Dabek (The Trickster), Kevin James (The Inventor), Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable), and Verba Shadow Theatre. Chambers and Chien replace SOS and Victoria Petroysan and Hyun Joon Kim.

The Illusionists—Magic Of The Holidays runs November 29 through January 5, 2020, at the Neil Simon Theatre. The production, directed by Neil Dorward, hails from producers Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, MagicSpace Entertainment, and The Works Entertainment. Tim Lawson serves as executive producer.

The Illusionists first played Broadway in 2014 and returned most recently with the first Magic of the Holidays show last year at the Marquis Theatre.

Check out Chien and Chambers in action on the NBC competition below.

