Broadway’s The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Sets Rush and Lottery Ticket Policies

Previews begin September 20 at the Longacre Theatre.

Rush and lottery ticket policies have been announced for The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, which begins previews September 20 at Broadway's Longacre Theatre for a 16-week holiday engagement. Opening night is set for October 16.

A limited number of $32 rush tickets for the musical will be available in person when the Longacre box office opens each day (10 AM Mondays–Saturdays and 11 AM Sundays) beginning September 20. Beginning September 23, $42 tickets will also be available via a lottery through the Telecharge Digital platform. Available performances will be posted on LightningThiefMusical.com as early as midnight the day of the performance. Matinee lotteries close at 10 AM, and evening lotteries close at 3 PM. Winners can purchase their tickets online and will pick up their tickets at the box office with their credit card. Seats are limited to two per purchaser/winner, and seat locations may be partial view.

The entire company of the recently wrapped 2019 tour will reprise their roles on Broadway. The cast will be led by Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables) as Percy Jackson, a young man who discovers he is the son of gods and suddenly has powers he can't control. Stephen Brackett (A Strange Loop, Be More Chill) directs, and Patrick McCollum (The Band’s Visit) is choreographer.

McCarrell is joined by Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.

The Lightning Thief features a book by Joe Tracz (Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Be More Chill) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Broadway debut). The show made its New York debut in 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where it played an extended run and was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards. A national tour, which included a March engagement at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, launched in January in Arkansas.

The Broadway production features set design by Lee Savage (Satchmo at the Waldorf), costume design by Sydney Maresca (Hand to God), lighting design by David Lander (Torch Song), sound design by Ryan Rumery (Be More Chill, Fool for Love), puppet design by AchesonWalsh (On the Town), fight direction by Rod Kinter (Red Roses, Green Gold), hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova (Bandstand), and orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese (First Daughter Suite, Preludes) and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

The Lightning Thief is produced by TheaterWorksUSA, Martian Entertainment, Victoria Lang, Lisa Chanel, Jennifer Doyle, Roy Lennox, Mary Maggio, Van Dean, and Meredith Lucio.

The musical adaption of Rick Riordan’s novel will also be featured at this year’s New York Comic Con with The World of Percy Jackson: From Page to Stage, October 3 at 2:45 PM in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Room 1A06. Hear from the musical’s cast and creative team about adapting Percy’s journey for the stage. Panelists include Tracz, Rokicki, Brackett, and cast members McCarrell, Javier, Knowles, Pfeifer, Rodriguez, Steele, and Stokes.