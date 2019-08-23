Meghan Picerno, John Riddle, Bradley Dean to Join Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera

The longest-running Broadway production will welcome new principals in the fall.

Meghan Picerno, who is currently starring as Christine Daaé in the world tour of The Phantom of the Opera, will make her Broadway debut in the role at the Majestic Theatre in the fall.

Picerno, who also originated the role of Christine in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies, will begin performances in Broadway's longest-running production the week of October 14. She will succeed Kaley Ann Voorhees, who will play her final performance October 12.

The New York production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will also welcome John Riddle (Frozen, The Visit) and Bradley Dean (Dear Evan Hansen, A Little Night Music, Spamalot) to the company beginning September 11.

Riddle will step into the role of Raoul, succeeding Jay Armstrong Johnson, who concludes his run September 3. Dean will be the new Monsieur André, taking over for Laird Mackintosh, whose long history with the show began in 1993 in the original Canadian production of Phantom. He played the role of Raoul for three years and also covered the title role. He joined the New York production as André in August 2013, also covering the title role, which he’s played on Broadway over 200 times. Mackintosh’s final performance will be September 10.

Continuing in their roles are Ben Crawford as the Phantom, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry, Carlton Moe as Piangi, and Kelsey Connolly as Meg Giry. At certain performances, Eryn LeCroy plays the role of Christine.

The Phantom of the Opera is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, has music by Lloyd Webber, direction by the late Harold Prince, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), and a book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber.

