Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird to Play Madison Square Garden for One Night Only

The full company of the Broadway production will hit the arena stage in front of 18,000 students.

The Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird will play Madison Square Garden February 26, 2020. The one-night-only performance marks the first time a Broadway play to perform at the Manhattan arena.

The full cast of the Aaron Sorkin-penned play, including Ed Harris as Atticus Finch, will play for a crowd of 18,000 public school students in a free performance.

The performance was arranged by producers Scott Rudin and Barry Diller, with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza. The program is made possible by the support of James L. Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company. Students of New York City Department of Education public middle and high schools from all five boroughs will be in attendance.

“In New York City, we’re making record investments in arts education, and we thank the producers, artists, and everyone at Madison Square Garden for their incredible generosity in bringing the arts to life for our school communities,” Carranza said in a statement.

Joining Mr. Harris are Nick Robinson as Jem Finch, Eliza Scanlen as Mayella Ewell, Kyle Scatliffe as Tom Robinson, LisaGay Hamilton as Calpurnia, Nina Grollman as Scout Finch, Taylor Trensch as Dill Harris, Manoel Felciano as Horace Gilmer, Russell Harvard as Link Deas and Boo Radley, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, William Youmans as Mr. Roscoe and Dr. Reynolds, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell,Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham, Liv Rooth as Ms. Stephanie, and ensemble members Rosalyn Coleman, Gene Gillette, Luke Smith, Yaegel T. Welch, Rebecca Watson, Aubie Merrylees, David Manis, Baize Buzan, Steven Lee Johnson, and Geoffrey Allen Murphy.

The stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s beloved novel is directed by Bartlett Sher.

