Broadway’s Victor Garber, Mark Ruffalo, and More Star in New Film Dark Waters

The Tony Award nominees and more theatre names lead the movie, out this November.

Academy Award nominee and Tony nominee Mark Ruffalo (Awake and Sing!) will lead the new movie Dark Waters. Joining Ruffalo are Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables), Oscar winner Tim Robbins (Mystic River), and a number of Broadway alums including four-time Tony Award nominee Victor Garber, four-time Drama Desk Award nominee Bill Pullman, Tony nominee Mare Winningham, and William Jackson Harper (NBC's The Good Place).

Inspired by a true story, the movie stars Ruffalo as a lawyer who uncovers a dangerous secret linking a number of unexplained death to one of the world's largest corporations and risks his own life to expose the truth. Dark Waters hits select theatres November 22, with wide release November 29.

Directed by Oscar nominee Todd Haynes (Far From Heaven), the film was written by Mario Correa and Matthew Michael Carnahan and is produced by Ruffalo, Pamela Koffler, and Christine Vachon.

Ruffalo was last seen on Broadaway in the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of Arthur Miller’s The Price in 2017. Garber most recently starred in Hello, Dolly! as Horace Vandergelder, opposite Bernadette Peters. He replaced Tony nominee David Hyde Pierce in the role. Prior to that, Garber starred in the 2010 revival of Present Laughter. He earned Tony nominations for his performances in Death Trap, Little Me, Lend Me a Tenor, and Damn Yankees.