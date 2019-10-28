Broadway’s Wicked Surpasses Les Misérables in the Record Books October 28

The international hit musical continues at the Gershwin Theatre.

The international hit musical Wicked plays its 6,681st Broadway performance October 28 at 7 PM at the Gershwin Theatre, surpassing Les Misérables to become the fifth longest-running production in Broadway history.

This milestone takes place two nights before the musical celebrates its 16th anniversary on Broadway.

The Broadway cast is currently headed by Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Jake Boyd as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose.

Since opening on October 30, 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 15 countries around the world and has thus far been translated into six languages.

Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman.

Wicked features direction by Joe Mantello and musical staging by Wayne Cilento. The production also has scenic design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony Meola, projections by Elaine J. McCarthy, wig and hair design by Tom Watson, music supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, orchestrations by William David Brohn, and dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott. Casting is by Telsey & Company, Craig Burns.

The musical is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone.

