Brooke Shields and Walter Bobbie Will Star in Benefit Readings of The Man Who Came to Dinner

Marsha Mason will direct the George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart comedy.

Tony winner Walter Bobbie (Chicago, Footloose) and stage and screen star Brooke Shields (Grease, Suddenly Susan) will star in benefit readings of the George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart comedy The Man Who Came to Dinner.

Directed by Marsha Mason, the readings will be held at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania, February 5 and in New York at the WP Theater February 10. Director Mason and Jill Eikenberry will also take part in the reading; additional casting will be announced shortly.

“One of the funniest plays ever written, I’m delighted to tackle this great play and work with Walter and Brooke on bringing it to life for these two presentations,” said director Mason in a statement.

The Man Who Came to Dinner was presented at Bucks County Playhouse in a July 1941 production that featured the playwrights, Kaufman and Hart, along with Kitty Carlisle and Harpo Marx in his only speaking role on stage.

In the play, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest W. Stanley are thrilled when Sheridan Whiteside, the brilliant, beloved radio celebrity, accepts their invitation to dinner. When Whiteside slips on a piece of ice on their doorstep and is confined to their home for the better part of December, however, the Stanleys’ lives are turned upside down.

The 1939 play was most recently revived on Broadway in 2000 starring Nathan Lane, Harriet Harris, Jean Smart, and Julie Halston.

The Bucks County Playhouse is under the direction of Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, and Producer Josh Fiedler.

For ticket information, visit BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

