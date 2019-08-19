Bruce Vilanch and Kira Kosarin Will Star in Aladdin and His Winter Wish

The holiday engagement begins in December at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

The Tennessee Performing Arts Center and Lythgoe Family Give Kids Panto will present the family-friendly Aladdin and His Winter Wish December 12–22 in TPAC’s Polk Theater.

Recording artist Kira Kosarin, who starred as Phoebe in Nickelodeon’s The Thundermans, will take on the role of the Princess, while Emmy-winning writer and actor Bruce Vilanch (Hollywood Squares, Hairspray) will play Widow Twanky. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The production, which blends fairy tales, comedy, the holidays, dancing, contemporary songs, and local and regional references, concerns Aladdin, who, helped by the magical Genie, meets and falls in love with the Princess and later saves her from the clutches of the evil magician Abanazar.

Ernie Nolan, the executive artistic director at the Nashville Children’s Theater, will direct.

“We are so excited to be returning to Nashville and partnering with TPAC in bringing families and young audiences to the theatre,” Kris Lythgoe, CEO of Lythgoe Family Panto, said in a statement. “Aladdin and His Winter Wish is a magical, interactive show that audiences will enjoy as they sing-along and dance in the aisles.”

Tickets will go on sale in the fall. Visit TPAC.org.

