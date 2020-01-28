Burgess Meredith's 1960 Special Tony Award to be Auctioned

The Rocky and Batman star received the honor for directing the comic revue A Thurber Carnival.

Star of stage and screen Burgess Meredith's 1960 Special Tony Award, for directing the comic revue A Thurber Carnival, will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders January 30. The bidding is set to begin at $10,000.

Best remembered for his film performances as Mickey Goldmill in the Rocky franchise and as The Penguin in the 1960s Batman television series, Meredith had a four decades–long career on Broadway, which included performances in the original productions of The Threepenny Opera, Winterset, and High Tor. He made his Broadway directorial debut with 1950's Happy as Larry and predominately worked on the New York stage as a director throughout the 1960s.

Meredith's soon-to-be-auctioned medallion was his sole Tony Award, a special honor bestowed to both Meredith and playwright and author James Thurber for their work on A Thurber Carnival. The revue which presented a series of skits based on Thurber's writings.

The production featured a cast of eight, including Peggy Cass, Tom Ewell, and Alice Ghostley.

Meredith also received a Tony nomination in 1974 for helming Ulysses in Nighttown, an adaptation of James Joyce's Ulysses starring Zero Mostel.

For more information on the auction, visit NateDSanders.com.