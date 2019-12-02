Cadillac Inspires Kate Baldwin to Perform and Record New Song

Cadillac Inspires Kate Baldwin to Perform and Record New Song
By Playbill Staff
Dec 02, 2019
 
Broadway star Kate Baldwin and her crew spend the day traveling in the all-new Cadillac XT6.

In the first of its kind, Playbill and longtime partner Cadillac have joined forces to create a unique music video experience.

Broadway actor Kate Baldwin and her husband, actor Graham Rowat, star in the video, featuring the song “Something That You Do” written by Georgia Stitt. The video follows Kate, Graham, and their crew as they navigate the serene streets of suburban New Jersey in the all-new Cadillac XT6.

Kate’s crew includes hair and makeup artist Amanda Thesen and accompanying bassist Gregory Jones. Georgia’s beautiful song underscores the scenes as Kate travels through her town preparing for an evening concert at her home.

