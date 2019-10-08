Cady Huffman, Haley Swindal, More Will Star in Concert Presentation of Over Here!

The 1974 musical will be presented at the Triad Theater.

A concert version of the 1974 Broadway musical Over Here! will be presented November 11 at the Triad Theater in Manhattan.

Directed by Will Nunziata, the production will feature Tony winner Cady Huffman as Spokesman, Haley Swindal as Pauline DePaul, Jessica Hendy as Paulette DePaul, Nikka Graff Lanzarone as Mitzi, Mark William as Bill, Shayla Brielle G as Maggie, Dani Apple as June, Genesis Collado as Donna, Gilbert D. Sanchez as Utah, and Isaac Phaman Reynolds as Lucky.

Gabriella Enriquez, Cassie Levine, Kyle Pollack, and Christopher Washington comprise the Vocal Quartet, and dancers include Christina Dallons, Hanna Flam, Akina Kitazawa, and Rohan Zhou-Lee.

Over Here! has a book by Will Holt and music and lyrics by Richard and Robert Sherman. Blake Allen will music direct the evening, with choreography by Andrew Black.

Over Here! follows passengers on a week-long train from Los Angeles to New York in the early 1940s, headed to Europe where the war is raging. On board are young soldiers and civilians who are all impacted by the war, from an automobile executive with political ties, to a duo of cabaret singers and a Nazi spy who communicates by way of a lipstick radio transmitter.

“This special adaptation of Over Here! has a cast that represents the best of New York City while celebrating the joy, nostalgia, and hope that this piece evokes,” explains director Nunziata. “It has been a rewarding investigation of how the show’s characters, themes, and songs remain relevant today.”

To commemorate Veterans Day, a portion of ticket sales will benefit the Vietnam Veterans of America to further their mission to support this generation of veterans.

