Caesar & Cleopatra, Starring Brenda Braxton and Robert Cuccioli, Ends Off-Broadway Run October 12

David Staller directs the Gingold Theatrical Group revival of the George Bernard Shaw comedy.

The Gingold Theatrical Group's rare revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Caesar & Cleopatra ends its limited engagement October 12. The production officially opened September 24 following previews that began September 3 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Artistic Director David Staller directs a cast that features Brenda Braxton (Chicago, Smokey Joe's Café) as Ftatateeta, Rajesh Bose (Henry VI, The Seagull) as Pothinus, Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Les Miserables) as Caesar, Dan Dominques (Wild Goose Dreams) as Apolldorus, Jeff Applegate (Mamma Mia! national tour) as Rufio, Jonathan Hadley (Jersey Boys, Finian's Rainbow) as Britannus, and Teresa Avia Lim (Junk) as Cleopatra.

Shaw's 1898 comedy hasn’t been given a full production in New York City in over 40 years. As an early attempt to craft a theatrical relationship that evolved into the Eliza/Higgins partnership of Shaw’s Pygmalion, the play addresses women’s rights, sexual roles, empowering the disenfranchised, having the courage to define the self in the face of social and societal rigid expectations, being an active member of the community, and the dangers of Imperialist Colonization.

The production was filmed October 11 for The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.

The creative team includes scenic designer Brian Prather, costume designer Tracy Christensen, lighting designer Jamie Roderick, and sound designer Frederick Kennedy.



(Updated October 12, 2019)