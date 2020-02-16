Caissie Levy and Patti Murin End Run in Broadway’s Frozen February 16

Also leaving Arendelle February 16: Joe Carroll and Chad Burris.

The original stars of Broadway's Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, end their run in the hit Disney musical February 16 at the St. James Theatre. The duo originated the roles of Elsa and Anna, respectively, in 2017, when Frozen debuted in Denver ahead of a March 2018 Broadway opening.

Levy will next be seen in the Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change, which begins previews March 13 at Studio 54; both she and Murin will also take part in a New York Pops birthday gala concert in April at Carnegie Hall celebrating the work of Frozen composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

READ: How a Real-Life Sisterly Bond Fuels Frozen’s Broadway Princesses

Also leaving Arendelle February 16: Joe Carroll, who plays his final performance as Hans, and Chad Burris, who concludes his limited run as Olaf before joining the company of Broadway's Mean Girls.

Beginning February 18, Ciara Renée and McKenzie Kurtz will be Arendelle’s royal sisters. Renée has previously been seen on Broadway as the Witch in Big Fish and as the Leading Player in the revival of Pippin. Kurtz, who will be making her Broadway debut as Anna, is a graduate of the University of Michigan. She was recently seen at The Muny, playing Ariel in a production of Footloose directed by Christian Borle.

Ryan McCartan, who made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in Wicked, will step into the role of Hans, and Ryann Redmond, who had been out on medical leave, returns to the role of Olaf.

Watch the Cast of the Frozen National Tour Perform 'For the First Time in Forever'

The Michael Grandage-helmed musical, based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, opened at Broadway’s St. James in March 2018, subsequently earning Tony Award nods for Best Musical, Best Score for the Lopezes, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee. Rob Ashford choreographs.

