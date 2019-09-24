Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Set Final Performance Date in Broadway's Frozen

Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Set Final Performance Date in Broadway's Frozen
By Dan Meyer
Sep 24, 2019
The Broadway stars will leave Arendelle in February 2020.
Frozen_Broadway_First_Preview_Curtain_2018_Caissie Levy (Elsa) and Patti Murin (Anna) at First Performance of FROZEN on Broadway_HR.jpg
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Disney

The original stars of Broadway's Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, will depart the Disney musical February 16, 2020.

The duo originated the roles of Elsa and Anna, respectively, in 2017, when Frozen debuted in Denver ahead of a March 2018 opening at Broadway's St. James Theatre.

The musical has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book by Jennifer Lee. The current principal cast includes Noah J. Ricketts as Kristoff, Ryann Redmond as Olaf, Joe Carroll as Hans, Jeremy Davis as Weselton, and Kevin del Aguila as Oaken.

Levy and Murin announced their departure in the same tweet:

Recommended Reading:
