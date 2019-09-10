Caissie Levy, Andy Mientus, Lesli Margherita to Play San Francisco’s Feinstein’s at the Nikko

The fall season also includes original Tony-winning Les Misérables star Frances Ruffelle and four-time Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh.

A host of Broadway favorites are heading to San Francisco this fall to play engagements at Feinstein’s at the Nikko, beginning September 20—21 at 6:30 PM with four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh in her new show Tovah is Leona! The concert highlights material from Feldshuh’s Broadway-aimed musical The Queen of Mean, based on the autobiography by late hotelier Leona Helmsley.

Tony winner Frances Ruffelle, who originated the role of Eponine in the London and Broadway premieres of Les Misérables, will make her San Francisco debut September 27–28 at 8 PM in her new show about love, loss, and adventures from Paris to New York.

Smash and Spring Awakening star Andy Mientus will appear October 12 at 8 PM and October 13 at 7 PM. Mientus performs the entirety of Joni Mitchell’s 1970 album Ladies of the Canyon, which introduced such songs as “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Woodstock,” and “The Circle Game.”

Frozen star Caissie Levy will return to the venue October 25–26 at 8 PM with her latest show highlighting her Broadway and West End career. Expect songs from Wicked, Ghost, Hair, Rent, Les Misérables, and as well as Oscar-winning Frozen stand-out “Let It Go.”

Also making her Bay Area return will be Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), who will perform a fresh take on her popular nightclub act November 22–23 at 6:30 PM.

