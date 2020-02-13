Caitlin Kinnunen, Jason Gotay, Jason SweetTooth Williams, More to Sing on Concept Album of Frankie!

Caitlin Kinnunen, Jason Gotay, Jason SweetTooth Williams, More to Sing on Concept Album of Frankie!
By Logan Culwell-Block
Feb 13, 2020
 
The new musical, about a lesbian teenager coming of age, features music and lyrics by 16 year-old Elise Marra.
Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) will star in the title role of Frankie! on the new musical's forthcoming concept album, due from Broadway Records with a release date to be announced. Kinnunen is joined by Jason Gotay (Evita, Between the Lines), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde), Allie Trimm (13), Delphi Borich (Cinderella), and Grammy-winning percussionist Jacquelene Acevedo (American Utopia).

Inspired by true events, Frankie! centers on a teenage lesbian coming of age with a mentally checked-out mother who contracts a mysterious illness, creating the revival of her dreams. The new musical is written by 16 year-old Elise Marra.

The concept album will be recorded at 2nd Story Sound, and has been cast by Eisenberg/Beans Casting. Ashley Kate Adams of AKA Studio Productions and Mitchell Walker are producing the album, with Joe Barros directing and Benjamin Weiss music directing.

