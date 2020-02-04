Cambodian Rock Band, by Lauren Yee, Begins at Off-Broadway’s Signature

By Olivia Clement
Feb 04, 2020
 
The intimate rock epic, seen around the country and now premiering in New York, is directed by Chay Yew.
Lauren Yee
Lauren Yee Marc J. Franklin

Performances begin February 4 at the Signature Theatre for the New York City premiere of Cambodian Rock Band by resident playwright Lauren Yee. Directed by Chay Yew, the play with music arrives Off-Broadway following multiple productions around the country.

In Cambodian Rock Band, which features songs by the band Dengue Fever, a Khmer Rouge survivor (Joe Ngo) returns to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years, as his daughter (Courtney Reed) prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals.

Cambodian Rock Band_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Chay Yew Omar Khan

Rounding out the cast are Francis Jue as Duch, Abraham Kim as Rom, Jane Lui as Pou, and Moses Villarama as Ted/Leng.

The creative team includes scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer David Weiner, sound designer Mikhail Fiksel, projection designer Luke Norby, and music supervisor Matt MacNelly. Fight direction is by Unkle Dave’s Fight-House with casting by Caparelliotis Casting. Charles M. Turner III is the show's production stage manager.

Cambodian Rock Band has had productions at La Jolla, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Victory Gardens in Chicago, and South Coast Rep. The play is scheduled to open Off-Broadway February 24 and continues its extended run through March 14.

The Signature production launches Steinberg Award–winning playwright Yee’s Residency 5 at the Off-Broadway theatre.

Inside Rehearsals for Cambodian Rock Band at Signature Theatre

12 PHOTOS
Cambodian Rock Band_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Joe Ngo and Moses Villarama Omar Khan
Cambodian Rock Band_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Moses Villarama and Courtney Reed Omar Khan
Cambodian Rock Band_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Abraham Kim, Jane Lui, Courtney Reed, Moses Villarama, Joe Ngo and Francis Jue Omar Khan
Cambodian Rock Band_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Joe Ngo Omar Khan
Cambodian Rock Band_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Francis Jue and Beth Whitaker Omar Khan
Cambodian Rock Band_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Lauren Yee, Abraham Kim, Jane Lui, Chay Yew, Courtney Reed, Moses Villarama, Joe Ngo and Francis Jue Omar Khan
Cambodian Rock Band_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Cambodian Rock Band Omar Khan
Cambodian Rock Band_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Jane Lui and Chay Yew Omar Khan
Cambodian Rock Band_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Chay Yew Omar Khan
Cambodian Rock Band_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Lauren Yee Omar Khan
