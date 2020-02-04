Cambodian Rock Band, by Lauren Yee, Begins at Off-Broadway’s Signature

The intimate rock epic, seen around the country and now premiering in New York, is directed by Chay Yew.

Performances begin February 4 at the Signature Theatre for the New York City premiere of Cambodian Rock Band by resident playwright Lauren Yee. Directed by Chay Yew, the play with music arrives Off-Broadway following multiple productions around the country.

In Cambodian Rock Band, which features songs by the band Dengue Fever, a Khmer Rouge survivor (Joe Ngo) returns to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years, as his daughter (Courtney Reed) prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals.

Rounding out the cast are Francis Jue as Duch, Abraham Kim as Rom, Jane Lui as Pou, and Moses Villarama as Ted/Leng.

The creative team includes scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer David Weiner, sound designer Mikhail Fiksel, projection designer Luke Norby, and music supervisor Matt MacNelly. Fight direction is by Unkle Dave’s Fight-House with casting by Caparelliotis Casting. Charles M. Turner III is the show's production stage manager.

Cambodian Rock Band has had productions at La Jolla, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Victory Gardens in Chicago, and South Coast Rep. The play is scheduled to open Off-Broadway February 24 and continues its extended run through March 14.

The Signature production launches Steinberg Award–winning playwright Yee’s Residency 5 at the Off-Broadway theatre.

