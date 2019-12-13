Can You Fill in the Blanks for These 15 Spring Awakening Lyrics?

Can You Fill in the Blanks for These 15 Spring Awakening Lyrics?
By Hannah Vine
Dec 13, 2019
 
In celebration of the show’s anniversary, we test your knowledge of the Tony-winning musical with this week’s photo quiz.
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele

Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's musical Spring Awakening, based on the 1891 troubled teen drama by Frank Wedekind, opened on Broadway at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre December 10, 2006. Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff starred as teens Wendla and Melchior, who are drawn to each other in a world where parents, ministers and teachers create an atmosphere of shame, silence and ignorance.

The production, directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Bill T. Jones, went on to win eight Tony Awards including Best Original Score and Best Musical.

See how well you know the lyrics from the Tony-winning musical below:

30 PHOTOS
Spring_Awakening_Lyric_Quiz_2.jpg
 
Spring_Awakening_Lyric_Quiz_2.2.jpg
 
Spring_Awakening_Lyric_Quiz_1.jpg
 
Spring_Awakening_Lyric_Quiz_1.2.jpg
 
Spring_Awakening_Lyric_Quiz_3.jpg
 
Spring_Awakening_Lyric_Quiz_3.2.jpg
 
Spring_Awakening_Lyric_Quiz_4.jpg
 
Spring_Awakening_Lyric_Quiz_4.2.jpg
 
Spring_Awakening_Lyric_Quiz_5.jpg
 
Spring_Awakening_Lyric_Quiz_5.2.jpg
 
