Can You Fill in the Blanks for These 15 Spring Awakening Lyrics?

In celebration of the show’s anniversary, we test your knowledge of the Tony-winning musical with this week’s photo quiz.

Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's musical Spring Awakening, based on the 1891 troubled teen drama by Frank Wedekind, opened on Broadway at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre December 10, 2006. Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff starred as teens Wendla and Melchior, who are drawn to each other in a world where parents, ministers and teachers create an atmosphere of shame, silence and ignorance. The production, directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Bill T. Jones, went on to win eight Tony Awards including Best Original Score and Best Musical. See how well you know the lyrics from the Tony-winning musical below:

