Can You Guess the Broadway Debuts of These 13 American Idol Alums?

As Jordin Sparks joins Waitress, Playbill look backs at the Main Stem debuts of other Idol contestants.

Jordin Sparks, who made her Broadway debut in In the Heights, will return to the musical theatre stage. The American Idol winner will play a limited engagement in Broadway's Waitress, assuming the role of Jenna from Alison Luff September 16 through October 27.

Ahead of her return to the Great White Way, Playbill looks back at the Broadway debuts of her fellow American Idol alums.

Flip through photos of the American Idol alums on Broadway below:

