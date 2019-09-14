Can You Guess the Broadway Debuts of These 14 American Idol Alums?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Can You Guess the Broadway Debuts of These 14 American Idol Alums?
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 14, 2019
 
As Jordin Sparks joins Waitress, Playbill look backs at the Main Stem debuts of other Idol contestants.
american_idol_alums_HR

Jordin Sparks, who made her Broadway debut in In the Heights, will return to the musical theatre stage. The American Idol winner will play a limited engagement in Broadway's Waitress, assuming the role of Jenna from Alison Luff September 16 through October 27.

Ahead of her return to the Great White Way, Playbill looks back at the Broadway debuts of her fellow American Idol alums.

Flip through photos of the American Idol alums on Broadway below:

Can You Guess the Broadway Debuts of These 14 American Idol Alums?

Can You Guess the Broadway Debuts of These 14 American Idol Alums?

28 PHOTOS
Hit_Her_With_the_Skates_Performance_2018_31_HR.jpg
Ace Young Joseph Marzullo/WENN
aceyoung.jpg
Debuted as Kenickie in Grease in 2008. Young would go on to star as Berger in Hair in 2009.
Torch_Song_Invited_Dress_Rehearsal_2018_18_HR.jpg
Clay Aiken Joseph Marzullo/WENN
08-9SpamNY014r.jpg
Debuted in Spamalot in 2008. Aiken would go on to create the Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show with a fellow American Idol alum in 2018. Joan Marcus
Constantine Maroulis
Constantine Maroulis
Wedding Singer Playbill - Opening Night
Debuted as Sammy in The Wedding Singer in 2006. Maroulis would go on to star as Drew in Rock of Ages in 2009 and play the title roles Jekyll and Hyde in 2013.
David Cook
David Cook Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock
Kinky_Boots_David_Cook_Curtain_Call_2018_HR
Debuted as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots in 2018. Marc J. Franklin
Diana DeGarmo
Diana DeGarmo Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock
Hairspray Playbill - Opening Night, July 2002
Debut as Penny Pingleton in Hairspray in 2006. DeGarmo would go to star as Sheila in Hair in 2010.
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!