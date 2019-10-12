Can You Guess the Missing Lyrics From Little Shop of Horrors?

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 12, 2019
An Off-Broadway revival of the Howard Ashman and Alan Menken musical, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle, opens October 17.
Performances began September 17 at the Westside Theatre for the Off-Broadway revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch). The production, scheduled to open October 17, features Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter) as Seymour, Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., and Kingsley Leggs as The Voice of Audrey II.

In Little Shop, Seymour discovers a mysterious—and voracious—plant that suddenly thrusts him into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

Test your Little Shop knowledge and see if you can guess the missing lyrics in the quiz below!

