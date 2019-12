Can You Guess the Show Tune From Only Its ‘Nonsense’ Lyrics?

Test your lyrical knowledge with this quiz of gibberish lines from musical theatre songs.

Is just a "tra-la-la" enough of a lyric to bring a melody to your mind? Check out the gallery below to test out your Broadway knowledge! Want more theatre quizzes? Click here.

