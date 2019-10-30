Can You Guess These Broadway Stars From Their Childhood Halloween Costumes?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Can You Guess These Broadway Stars From Their Childhood Halloween Costumes?
By Ruthie Fierberg
Oct 30, 2019
 
Playbill asked actors to share their photos from years past. Do you know who they are?
Bway_Kids_HR

Before they worked with Broadway costumes designers—heck, before they stepped onto any stage in costume—these Main Stem stars were creating characters for Halloween!

We asked some of our Broadway favorites to share photos of themselves during the Halloweens they celebrated as kids. Whose aunt handmade a Mr. Potatohead costume? Who dressed as Annie or a favorite Star Wars character? Thankfully, these actors (and their parents) saved old photos.

Flip through the gallery below and see if you can guess the now-grown stage star from their childhood photo:

Can You Guess These Broadway Stars from Their Childhood Halloween Costumes?

Can You Guess These Broadway Stars from Their Childhood Halloween Costumes?

20 PHOTOS
Broadway_Stars_Halloween_Kids_2019_HR
Annie
Falsettos_National_Tour_Announcement_Feature_Photos_2018_HR
Eden Espinosa Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Stars_Halloween_Kids_2019_HR
A bunny
Alexandra Silber
Alexandra Silber Emma Mead
Broadway_Stars_Halloween_Kids_2019_HR
Minnie Mouse
Ilana Levine
Ilana Levine
Broadway_Stars_Halloween_Kids_2019_HR
Young trick or treater
Christian Dante White
Christian Dante White Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Stars_Halloween_Kids_2019_HR
The Wizard of Oz's Dorothy
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Latest Halloween on Broadway Articles
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!