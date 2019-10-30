Can You Guess These Broadway Stars From Their Childhood Halloween Costumes?

Playbill asked actors to share their photos from years past. Do you know who they are?

Before they worked with Broadway costumes designers—heck, before they stepped onto any stage in costume—these Main Stem stars were creating characters for Halloween!

We asked some of our Broadway favorites to share photos of themselves during the Halloweens they celebrated as kids. Whose aunt handmade a Mr. Potatohead costume? Who dressed as Annie or a favorite Star Wars character? Thankfully, these actors (and their parents) saved old photos.

Flip through the gallery below and see if you can guess the now-grown stage star from their childhood photo:

