Can You Guess Which Shows These Tony-Winning Best Actresses Won For?

Can You Guess Which Shows These Tony-Winning Best Actresses Won For?
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 28, 2019
 
Tony Winning Best Actresses plays graphic.jpg
Challenge your memory for Broadway trivia with this quiz.

Two of the most highly anticipated categories at each year's Tony Awards are the Best Actress categories: the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, and for Best Actress in a Play. You may remember which actresses have taken home this coveted award over the past several years . . . but can you remember the shows for which they won?

Check out the gallery below to test your skills!

30 PHOTOS
Kelli O'Hara
Kelli O'Hara, 2015
The King and I Playbill - Opening Night
The King and I
Kelli O'Hara in <i>The King and I</i>
Kelli O'Hara in The King and I Paul Kolnik
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren, 2015
The Audience Playbill - Opening Night
The Audience
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren in The Audience Joan Marcus
2016 Tony Awards HR30.jpg
Cynthia Erivo, 2016 Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The Color Purple Playbill - October 2016
The Color Purple
Cynthia Erivo in <i>The Color Purple</i>
Cynthia Erivo in The Color Purple Matthew Murphy
tony_pressroom201620160612_0140.jpg
Jessica Lange, 2016 Monica Simoes
