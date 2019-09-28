Can You Guess Which Shows These Tony-Winning Best Actresses Won For?

Challenge your memory for Broadway trivia with this quiz.
Two of the most highly anticipated categories at each year's Tony Awards are the Best Actress categories: the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, and for Best Actress in a Play. You may remember which actresses have taken home this coveted award over the past several years . . . but can you remember the shows for which they won?
Check out the gallery below to test your skills!
