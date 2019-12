Can You Name All of the Tony Award-Winning Original Productions of the Decade

As the curtain closes on another decade on the Great White Way, test your knowledge of theatre history.

As December winds down, the curtain is closing on another decade on Broadway, with hundreds of productions having played the Great White Way. While Broadway prepares to enter a decade of new work that push the theatre forward, Playbill is looking back on the shows that defined the 2010s, earning their spots as either Best Play or Best Musical in Tony Awards history. Can you name all of the Tony winners from the past decade?

Can You Name All of the Tony Award-Winning Original Productions Of the Decade Can You Name All of the Tony Award-Winning Original Productions Of the Decade 40 PHOTOS