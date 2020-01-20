Can You Name the Broadway Voices Behind These Animated Characters?

Test your Broadway knowledge.

For theater audiences, it is always a delight to spot your favorite Broadway performers on screen, from big blockbuster films to television shows to web series. However, for a lot of performers, their work extends beyond their image, as many veterans of the Great White Way lend their voices to animated films, whether just their singing vocals or the entire role.

Can you guess the actors who voiced the characters in these animated classics?

Plus, check out these Broadway divas as they reminisce about recording their famous Disney-animated characters:

Ariel, The Little Mermaid

Belle, Beauty and the Beast

Pocahontas, Pocahontas

Calliope, Hercules

Mother Gothel, Tangled

Flip through the gallery below to see how many you know:

