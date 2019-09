Can You Name the Past 10 Best Score Tony Winners From Their Writers?

Test your musical knowledge with this quiz!

The past 10 years of Tony Award winners have seen pop stars, beloved Disney composers, folk singers, and Broadway staples take home the Tony for Best Original Score. We'll give you the names of the composers and lyricists. But can you remember what shows earned them their wins? Check out the gallery below to find out!

Can You Name the Last 10 Best Score Tony Winners From Their Writers? Can You Name the Last 10 Best Score Tony Winners From Their Writers? 22 PHOTOS