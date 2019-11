Can You Name These 10 Chekhov Plays From Playbill Covers?

Test your Broadway knowledge!

Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov was born in 1860, and though he died over a century ago, his plays continue to be revived today. Can you tell which Chekhov play is which from these Playbill covers?

Flip through the Playbills below to see how well you know your Broadway shows: