Can You Name These 15 Broadway Thrillers?

Test your Broadway play knowledge.

An entire theatre goes pitch-black for a hair-rising climax. A surprise, gasp-inducing appearance acts as an exclamation point on a show's final seconds. A man gaslights his wife (inventing the phrase "gaslighting" in the process). Thrillers—tightly plotted dramas that kept audiences on the edge of their seats in collective suspense—used to be a staple of Broadway. In fact, some of the longest-running non-musicals in Broadway history were thrillers, including Deathtrap and Sleuth.

In honor of Friday the 13th, see how many you can recognize from their Playbill covers.

Flip through the 15 plays below:

