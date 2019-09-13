Can You Name These 15 Broadway Thrillers?

By Playbill Staff
Sep 13, 2019
 
Test your Broadway play knowledge.
Halloween_Playbill_Quiz_HR

An entire theatre goes pitch-black for a hair-rising climax. A surprise, gasp-inducing appearance acts as an exclamation point on a show's final seconds. A man gaslights his wife (inventing the phrase "gaslighting" in the process). Thrillers—tightly plotted dramas that kept audiences on the edge of their seats in collective suspense—used to be a staple of Broadway. In fact, some of the longest-running non-musicals in Broadway history were thrillers, including Deathtrap and Sleuth.

In honor of Friday the 13th, see how many you can recognize from their Playbill covers.

Flip through the 15 plays below:

30 PHOTOS
Halloween_Playbill_Quiz_Deathtrap_HR.jpg
??
Deathtrap Playbill - Feb 1978
Deathtrap
Halloween_Playbill_Quiz_Wait Until Dark_HR.jpg
??
cover_no_shadow
Wait Until Dark
Halloween_Playbill_Quiz_Night Must Fall_HR.jpg
??
Night Must Fall Playbill - April 1999
Night Must Fall
Halloween_Playbill_Quiz_Dial M for Murder_HR.jpg
??
Dial "M" for Murder Playbill - Dec 1952
Dial "M" for Murder
Halloween_Playbill_Quiz_Sleuth_HR.jpg
??
cover_no_shadow
Sleuth
