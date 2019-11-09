Can You Name These Broadway Before and After Titles?

How many of these mashup titles can you guess from plot clues?

In a Before and After game, phrases are mashed together where the last word of the first phrase is the same as the first word of the second phrase. We've used Broadway titles, linking two Broadway titles together to create one new Before and After title. She Loves Me plus Me and My Girl becomes "She Loves Me and My Girl." The word "me" links the two titles. The clue to the new title is a mashup of the two original plots. Click through the gallery below to see you many you can name. (Note: Some title articles (the, a, an) have been excluded.)

