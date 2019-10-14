Can You Name These Past Roles Played by The Rose Tattoo Star Marisa Tomei?

The Academy Award winner stars in the Tennessee Williams revival from Roundabout Theatre Company, which opens on Broadway October 15.

Oscar winner Marisa Tomei is back on Broadway in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Rose Tattoo at the American Airlines Theatre. Pictured below are several of Tomei’s other stage outings. Can you identify each title? The production, co-starring Emun Elliott and directed by Trip Cullman, is scheduled to run through December 8 at the American Airlines Theatre. Flip through the gallery below to test your knowledge:

Williams' The Rose Tattoo, which won the Tony for Best Play in 1951, tells the story of a widow who finds passion in the arms of a new suitor in New Orleans. Following its Tony-winning Broadway premiere, the play was subsequently seen on the Main Stem in 1966 and 1995.