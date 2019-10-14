Can You Name These Past Roles Played by The Rose Tattoo Star Marisa Tomei?

Can You Name These Past Roles Played by The Rose Tattoo Star Marisa Tomei?
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 14, 2019
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 14, 2019
The Academy Award winner stars in the Tennessee Williams revival from Roundabout Theatre Company, which opens on Broadway October 15.
Marisa Tomei in <i>The Rose Tattoo</i>
Marisa Tomei in The Rose Tattoo Joan Marcus

Oscar winner Marisa Tomei is back on Broadway in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Rose Tattoo at the American Airlines Theatre. Pictured below are several of Tomei’s other stage outings. Can you identify each title?

The production, co-starring Emun Elliott and directed by Trip Cullman, is scheduled to run through December 8 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Flip through the gallery below to test your knowledge:

Omar Metwally, Marisa Tomei, Lena Hall, Austin Smith, and David McElwee
In 2017 Tomei was seen Off-Broadway in the Lincoln Center Theater production of this Sarah Ruhl play about two couples who invite a young, polyamorous woman to a dinner party. Rebecca Taichman directed. Kyle Froman
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage Playbill - March 2017
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
Michael C. Hall and Marisa Tomei
Toni Collette, Michael C. Hall, and Tracy Letts joined Tomei in this Will Eno play, about two suburban couples who share more than a surname. Sam Gold directed the 2014 production, which marked the Broadway debut for playwright Eno
The Realistic Joneses Playbill - July 2014
The Realistic Joneses
Marisa Tomei and Frank Whaley in the 2011 New Group production of <i>Marie and Bruce</i>
The New Group’s 2011 Off-Broadway revival of this Wallace Shawn play, about a woman who resolves to tell her charming and impossibly positive husband that she’s had enough, co-starred Tomei and Frank Whaley in the title roles. Scott Elliott directed. Monique Carboni
tn-1000_newgroupwm705126517810.jpg
Marie and Bruce
Elizabeth Marvel and Marisa Tomei in the 2008 Broadway production of <i>Top Girls</i>
The My Cousin Vinny star received a Drama Desk Award nomination for her performance in the 2008 Broadway premiere of this Caryl Churchill play set at a London employment agency in the early 1980s. James Macdonald directed a cast that also featured Elizabeth Marvel, Mary Beth Hurt, Mary Catherine Garrison, Martha Plimpton, Jennifer Ikeda, and Ana Reeder. Joan Marcus
Top Girls Playbill - Opening Night
Top Girls
Al Pacino and Marisa Tomei in <i>Oscar Wilde's Salome: The Reading</i>.
In 2003, Oscar winner Estelle Parsons directed fellow Oscar winners Al Pacino and Tomei in the limited Broadway run of a reading of this Oscar Wilde play, a tale of desire and revenge that follows the legend of King Herod, his lust for his young stepdaughter, and her baiting of John the Baptist. Photo by Joan Marcus
cover_no_shadow
Salome
Share

Williams’ The Rose Tattoo, which won the Tony for Best Play in 1951, tells the story of a widow who finds passion in the arms of a new suitor in New Orleans. Following its Tony-winning Broadway premiere, the play was subsequently seen on the Main Stem in 1966 and 1995.

