Cape Playhouse Announces Lineup for 2020 Summer Season, Including An American in Paris and Grease

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Cape Playhouse Announces Lineup for 2020 Summer Season, Including An American in Paris and Grease
By Andrew Gans
Aug 21, 2019
 
Three musicals and three plays will be part of the 94th summer season at the Massachusetts venue, plus the return of Million Dollar Quartet.
Cape Playhouse
Cape Playhouse Joe Grandy

The Cape Playhouse at the Cape Cod Center for The Arts has announced the lineup for its 94th summer season, which includes an additional seventh production in September.

Kicking off the 2020 season June 10 in Dennis, Massachusetts, will be Noël Coward’s Private Lives, which will be followed by God of Carnage (June 24–July 3), An American in Paris (July 8–18), Always Patsy Cline (July 22–August 1), and Grease (August 5–15). Closing out the six-show season will be the murder mystery Murder on the Orient Express (August 19–29).

The lineup will also include a revival of the venue's 2018 production of Million Dollar Quartet. Tickets for the jukebox musical will be sold separately and will be offered as an option to subscribers at a discounted rate.

The Cape Playhouse is under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Michael Rader and Executive Producer Joe Grandy.

Full season subscriptions and Cape Playhouse memberships are now available at CapePlayhouse.com.

Exclusive Look Inside Rehearsals for A Chorus Line at Cape Playhouse

Exclusive Look Inside Rehearsals for A Chorus Line at Cape Playhouse

34 PHOTOS
A_Chorus_Line_Cape_Playhouse_Rehearsal_Photos_2019_HR
Manuel Stark Santos and Darien Crago Marc J. Franklin
A_Chorus_Line_Cape_Playhouse_Rehearsal_Photos_2019_HR
Darien Crago Marc J. Franklin
A_Chorus_Line_Cape_Playhouse_Rehearsal_Photos_2019_HR
Manuel Stark Santos and Darien Crago Marc J. Franklin
A_Chorus_Line_Cape_Playhouse_Rehearsal_Photos_2019_HR
Manuel Stark Santos, Darien Crago, and cast of A Chorus Line Marc J. Franklin
A_Chorus_Line_Cape_Playhouse_Rehearsal_Photos_2019_HR
Manuel Stark Santos, Darien Crago, and cast of A Chorus Line Marc J. Franklin
A_Chorus_Line_Cape_Playhouse_Rehearsal_Photos_2019_HR
Darien Crago, Manuel Stark Santos, and cast of A Chorus Line Marc J. Franklin
A_Chorus_Line_Cape_Playhouse_Rehearsal_Photos_2019_HR
Tracy Jai Edwards and cast of A Chorus Line Marc J. Franklin
A_Chorus_Line_Cape_Playhouse_Rehearsal_Photos_2019_HR
Tracy Jai Edwards Marc J. Franklin
A_Chorus_Line_Cape_Playhouse_Rehearsal_Photos_2019_HR
Kyra Christopher Marc J. Franklin
A_Chorus_Line_Cape_Playhouse_Rehearsal_Photos_2019_HR
Kyra Christopher and Tracy Jai Edwards Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!