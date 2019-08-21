Cape Playhouse Announces Lineup for 2020 Summer Season, Including An American in Paris and Grease

Three musicals and three plays will be part of the 94th summer season at the Massachusetts venue, plus the return of Million Dollar Quartet.

The Cape Playhouse at the Cape Cod Center for The Arts has announced the lineup for its 94th summer season, which includes an additional seventh production in September.

Kicking off the 2020 season June 10 in Dennis, Massachusetts, will be Noël Coward’s Private Lives, which will be followed by God of Carnage (June 24–July 3), An American in Paris (July 8–18), Always Patsy Cline (July 22–August 1), and Grease (August 5–15). Closing out the six-show season will be the murder mystery Murder on the Orient Express (August 19–29).

The lineup will also include a revival of the venue's 2018 production of Million Dollar Quartet. Tickets for the jukebox musical will be sold separately and will be offered as an option to subscribers at a discounted rate.

The Cape Playhouse is under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Michael Rader and Executive Producer Joe Grandy.

Full season subscriptions and Cape Playhouse memberships are now available at CapePlayhouse.com.

