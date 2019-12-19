Carla Gugino, Ava Briglia, Julian Elijah Martinez, More Cast in U.S. Premiere of Anatomy of a Suicide

The Alice Birch play, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, will open at the Atlantic Theater in February 2020.

Initial casting has been announced for the upcoming U.S. premiere of Alice Birch's Anatomy of a Suicide, the winner of the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, at Atlantic Theater Company. Directed by Obie winner Lileana Blain-Cruz (Fefu and Her Friends), Birch's play tells the story of three generations of women whose lives play out simultaneously onstage.

The company will feature Celeste Arias (Uncle Vanya), Jason Babinsky (Network), Gabby Beans (Marys Seacole), Ava Briglia (John Mulaney’s and the Sack Lunch Bunch), Carla Gugino (Jett), Julian Elijah Martinez (Network), Jo Mei (The Great Wave), Vince Nappo (Reign), and Miriam Silverman (Junk).

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Anatomy of a Suicide will play Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater beginning February 1, 2020, prior to a February 18 opening. The limited run is scheduled through March 15.

The production will feature scenic design by Mariana Sanchez, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, projection design by Hannah Wasileski, and casting by Telsey + Company: Karyn Casl and Madison Sylvester.