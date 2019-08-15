Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Lily Tomlin, More to Receive Paley Honors

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Lily Tomlin, More to Receive Paley Honors
By Adam Hetrick
Aug 15, 2019
 
The television comedy trailblazers and theatre veterans will be honored by the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills.
Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, and Lily Tomlin
Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, and Lily Tomlin

The Paley Center for Media has named pioneering television comedy legends Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, and Lily Tomlin to receive the 2019 Paley Honors Award, which will be presented in a November 21 gala event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends will feature tributes to the honorees, including groundbreaking comedy moments from sitcoms, animated series, variety, talk, and sketch shows. The evening will begin at 6:30 PM.

The gala will help fund the creation of the Paley Center’s Comedy Collection, a new part of the Paley Archive that will document programs, artists, and groundbreaking moments from the last 80 years of television comedy.

“From the hilarious antics of Carol Burnett, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, and Lily Tomlin to Norman Lear’s unique ability to highlight the important social issues of the day, the marriage of comedy and television has brought so much joy to generations of television audiences,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President and CEO. “We’re thrilled to pay special tribute to the comedic trailblazers who left their indelible mark on television.”

READ: Carol Burnett’s Carrie and Me, About Her Relationship With Late Daughter Carrie Hamilton, Heading to the Screen

Burnett, Reiner, and Tomlin started their careers in the theatre prior to their TV and film stardom. Burnett was Tony-nominated for her breakout Broadway debut in Once Upon a Mattress (1959), which was followed by Fade Out - Fade In (1964), and her subsequent stage returns in Moon Over Buffalo (1995), Putting It Together (1999), and Love Letters (2014). She received a Special Tony Award in 1969.

Reiner appeared in the Broadway musicals Inside U.S.A. (1948) and Alive and Kicking (1950), prior to returning as writer and director of Something Different in 1967. He also directed the one-night-only special events Tough to Get Help and The Roast.

Tomlin received a Special Tony Award in 1977 for her solo show Appearing Nightly, which marked her Broadway debut. She returned in 1985 with The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, for which she received the Best Actress in a Play Tony Award. She reprised her performance in a 2001 revival.

For tickets, visit Paley.me.

Look Back at Carol Burnett in Fade Out – Fade In

Look Back at Carol Burnett in Fade Out – Fade In

The production opened May 26, 1964, at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.

14 PHOTOS
Fade_Out_Fade_In_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_HR
Carol Burnett and Jack Cassidy Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fade_Out_Fade_In_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_HR
Carol Burnett, Jack Cassidy, and cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fade_Out_Fade_In_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_HR
Jack Cassidy and Tina Louise Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jack Cassidy
Jack Cassidy Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fade_Out_Fade_In_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_HR
Carol Burnett and Jack Cassidy Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fade_Out_Fade_In_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_HR
Carol Burnett Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fade_Out_Fade_In_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_HR
Carol Burnett and cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fade_Out_Fade_In_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_HR
Carol Burnett and Dick Patterson Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fade_Out_Fade_In_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_HR
Dick Patterson Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fade_Out_Fade_In_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_HR
Dick Patterson and Carol Burnett Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!