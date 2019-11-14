Carol Burnett to Receive 2020 Stephen Sondheim Award

Virginia’s Tony-winning Signature Theatre will honor the entertainment luminary in April.

Virginia’s Tony-winning Signature Theatre will honor entertainment favorite Carol Burnett with the company’s 11th Stephen Sondheim Award April 6, 2020, at a black-tie gala benefit at the Embassy of Italy.

The award is given to an individual for their career contributions to the American Musical Theatre along with interpreting, supporting, or collaborating on works by Sondheim. Previous recipients include Angela Lansbury (2010), Bernadette Peters (2011), Patti LuPone (2012), Harold Prince (2013), Jonathan Tunick (2014), James Lapine (2015), John Weidman (2016), Sir Cameron Mackintosh (2017), John Kander (2018), and Audra McDonald (2019).

“Carol Burnett is an American icon, and it’s so fitting for her to receive the Stephen Sondheim Award,” said Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer in a statement. “With her love of musical theatre both on the stage and on her own show, she has brought the arts to millions of people through her comedy and artistry. We look forward to celebrating her extraordinary career this spring.”

Burnett, who was awarded a Special Tony Award in 1969, was nominated for Tonys for her performances in Once Upon a Mattress and Moon Over Buffalo. She has also been seen on Broadway in Fade Out-Fade In, the Stephen Sondheim revue Putting It Together, Hollywood Arms, and Love Letters. Burnett is also a 22-time Emmy Award winner and known for her television variety show The Carol Burnett Show.

Boeing’s Executive Vice President of Government Operations Timothy Keating and his wife Ann Keating will also be honored with the inaugural J. Watkins Distinguished Service Award. The award was established last year to honor leaders who have made an impact in the greater D.C. community through their advocacy and passion for the arts and arts education.

