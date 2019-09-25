Carolee Carmello Walks the Passerelle, Headlining Hello, Dolly! Tour Beginning September 25

The three-time Tony nominee assumes the role of Dolly Gallagher Levi; among those joining her on the road is Broadway veteran John Bolton.

America has a new Dolly.

Carolee Carmello assumes the title role of Dolly Gallagher Levi in the national tour of Hello, Dolly! beginning September 25, first taking center stage at Kansas City, Missouri's Starlight Theatre. The three-time Tony Award nominee dons the red headdress after Tony winner Betty Buckley first led the traveling production of the Jerry Zaks-helmed revival, which boasted the talents of Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters, and Donna Murphy on Broadway.

Also joining the company are John Bolton (Anastasia) as Horace Vandergelder, previous understudy Daniel Beeman as Cornelius Hackl, Sean Burns (Jersey Boys tour) as Barnaby Tucker, Chelsea Cree Groen as Minnie Fay, Colin LeMoine as Ambrose Kemper, Laura Sky Herman as Ermengarde, Jane Brockman (Wicked) as Ernestina, and Blake Hammond (Living on Love) as Rudolph. Continuing as Irene Molloy is Analisa Leaming.

Rounding out the cast are Colin Bradbury, Alec Cohen, Julian DeGuzman, Karen Elliott, Christopher Faison, Jenny Hickman, Laura Irion, Madison Johnson, Julie Kavanagh, Nathan Keen, Ben Lanham, Marty Lauter, Ian Liberto, Hillary Porter, Steffany Pratt, Kyle Samuel, Scott Shedenhelm, Timothy Shew, Maria Cristina Slye, Cassie Austin Taylor, Cayel Tregeagle, Davis Wayne, and Brandon L. Whitmore.

Carmello's expansive Broadway résumé includes Tony-nominated turns in Scandalous, Lestat, and Parade, as well as performances in Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, Sister Act, The Addams Family, Mamma Mia!, Urinetown, Kiss Me, Kate, The Scarlet Pimpernel, 1776, Falsettos, and City of Angels.

The entire creative team of the Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! reprises their work for the tour, including choreographer Warren Carlyle, set and costume designer Santo Loquasto, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Scott Lehrer, music supervisor Andy Einhorn, orchestrator Larry Hochman, vocal arranger Don Pippin, and dance arranger David Chase. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

For the full tour itinerary, click here.

