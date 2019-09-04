Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors Meets the Press

Photos   Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors Meets the Press
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 04, 2019
The production, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle, begins performances at the Westside Theatre September 17.
Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s Little Shop of Horrors will begin performances Off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre September 17. The production, starring Jonathan Groff (Hamilton) as Seymour, Tammy Blanchard (The Iceman Cometh) as Audrey, and Christian Borle (Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello, DDS, is set to open October 17.

In Little Shop, Seymour discovers a mysterious—and voracious—plant that suddenly thrusts him into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

The Off-Broadway cast also includes Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs as The Voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

The musical adaptation of the famously low-budget 1960 horror film features a score by Menken and a book and lyrics by the late Ashman; the two have described their score "the dark side of Grease." After the show premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, a 1986 movie musical adaptation was made, featuring Ellen Greene reprising her stage performance as Audrey opposite Rick Moranis. A Broadway production opened in 2003.

Little Shop of Horrors Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Michael Mayer, and Christian Borle Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Salome Smith, Joy Woods, and Ari Groover Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kingsley Leggs and Tom Alan Robbins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Robert Ahrens Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold, and Robert Ahrens Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Alan Menken Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cast of Little Shop of Horrors Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, the production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott, sets by Julian Crouch, lighting by Bradley King, costumes by Tom Broecker, sound design by Jessica Paz (Hadestown), and puppets by Nicholas Mahon. Will Van Dyke serves as music supervisor;. casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA

The producing team includes Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Curt Cronin, and John Joseph.

