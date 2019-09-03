Cast and Creative Team of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Meet the Press

The upcoming bio-musical about the rock legend, starring Tony and Olivier nominee Adrienne Warren, begins performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre October 12.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will begin performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre October 12 ahead of a November 7 opening night.

With Tony nominee Adrienne Warren reprising her star turn as the rock legend (subsequently earning her an Olivier nod), the new musical charts the life of Tina Turner from humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Warren will be joined by Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton) as Ike, Dawnn Lewis (The Wiz) as Zelma, and Myra Lucretia Taylor (Nine) as Gran Georgeanna, and Gloria Manning (The Lion King) as Young Tina. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, who will be making her Broadway debut, will play Tina at select performances.

Flip through photos of the press day below:



The cast will also feature Steven Booth (School of Rock), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Kinky Boots), Gerald Caesar (A Bronx Tale), Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion (King Kong), Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin (The Book of Mormon), Judith Franklin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Matthew Griffin, Sheldon Henry (The Prom), David Jennings (Once On This Island), Ross Lekites (Frozen), Robert Lenzi (Tuck Everlasting), Rob Marnell (Beautiful), Mehret Marsh (The Lion King), Jhardon DiShon Milton (A Bronx Tale), Destinee Rea (The Book of Mormon), Mars Rucker, Jessica Rush (Dear Evan Hansen), Allysa Shorte (Spongebob Squarepants), Carla Stewart (The Color Purple), Jayden Theophile, Antonio Watson, and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages).

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the production features choreography by Anthony van Laast, sets and costumes by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, and casting by Telsey + Company.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical received its world premiere in April 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London, where it continues playing to sold-out houses. A German production also opened in spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg.